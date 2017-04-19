Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Julia Roberts as the world's most beautiful woman: 'What white nonsense is this?'
|Christie D'Zurilla
After Julia Roberts was named People's most beautiful woman in the world for the fifth time in 28 years, some of the most amusing gifs in the world popped up on black Twitter.
They were drawn heavily from the "wait, what?" genre.
While many other famous names were being floated as better choices — that happens every year — an "anyone but her" sentiment seemed to be popular this time around, given the whole five-times-in-28-years thing.
People's most beautiful women haven't all been white. The title went to Lupita Nyong'o in 2014, Beyoncé in 2012, Jennifer Lopez in 2011 and Halle Berry in 2003.
Then again, perhaps this year's reaction isn't a race thing after all ...
Or maybe folks simply would have preferred one of the classics.
Who do you consider the most beautiful woman in the world right now? Tweet us @latimesent and let us know.