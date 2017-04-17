Oh, very bunny: Kanye West and John Legend delight their kids for Easter

Superstar musicians Kanye West and John Legend recently collaborated on a project that had nothing to do with music. The Grammy-winning rapper and Oscar-winning crooner decked themselves out as Easter bunnies for their kids on Easter Sunday.

Their wives, reality star Kim Kardashian West and model Chrissy Teigen, let the bunny out of the bag — so to speak — on Instagram and Snapchat as the costumed dads greeted their delighted kids at the Kardashian-West's expansive Bel-Air residence.

Kardashian dubbed her husband "Dadye" in one photo that showed daughter North, niece Penelope and a few other kids petting the fur-clad rapper. North, as well as her brother, Saint, and Legend's daughter, Luna Stephens, were decked out in their Sunday best, and fan accounts on Instagram eternalized the fleeting Snapchat details.

The Wests were joined by Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her brood, as well as hair-stylist pal Jen Atkin. And the first ladies of Easter posed with baby pets at a mobile petting zoo set up in the sprawling backyard.

It's not the first time the rapper slipped into the bunny costume either. Last year, West and Kylie Jenner's then-beau Tyga donned the costumes for the holiday celebration. But the real question is: What do they do with those things the rest of the year?