Katy Perry serves up new single 'Bon Appetit' with a side order of Migos controversy

It's fresh out the oven: Katy Perry released her foodie new jam "Bon Appetit" on Friday.

The dance track​​ — the second off Perry's upcoming fifth studio album — generously serves up double entendres, mashing up sex and food porn and instructions to save room for "the world's best cherry pie."

(Do with that what you will, but know it's a lyric that launched a thousand memes. Think twice before using the cherry emoji.)

Perry's collaboration on the catchy tune with Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos has earned the LGBTQ-allied singer some criticism because group member Quavo made some homophobic-sounding remarks in a February Rolling Stone interview. The group later apologized for the comments, which were about another Atlanta rapper who came out as gay.

The pop vixen has championed GLAAD, teaming up with the organization for a campaign against gay violence in 2014, and accepted the National Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign gala last month.

Perry, who will appear on "Saturday Night Live" with Dwayne Johnson on May 20, has yet to address criticism of the collaboration.