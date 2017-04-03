Determined Kim Kardashian will likely use a surrogate to have another baby

(Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

Reality star Kim Kardashian West, who seems determined to procreate again, will likely recruit a surrogate to grow her brood with husband Kanye West. The mother of two -- daughter North is 3 and son Saint is 1 -- has been vocal about her two complicated pregnancies and deliveries.On Sunday's episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the 36-year-old revealed that she underwent a procedure to improve her ability to carry another child, but it was unsuccessful. "I feel like surrogacy is the only option for me," she said, later noting that she and her husband had looked into other options to see what they were more comfortable with.

“After talking to Kanye … I always knew surrogacy was an option, now it’s my reality,” she said. “Whatever is meant to be will be.” The urgency to have more kids comes in the wake of the life-changing armed robbery that shook the mogul to her core in October. Kardashian, once a ubiquitous force on social media, has pared down and carefully selected her public appearances and social media presence as a result. But this weekend boasted plenty of Snapchat and Instagram opportunities. First, she took her daughter to meet up with singer Ariana Grande at the "Bang Bang" singer's Los Angeles concert. Then, on Sunday, she attended the Daily Front Row’s 3rd Fashion Los Angeles Awards in a glimmering Givenchy couture archives gown, posing for impromptu shots while celebrating photographer Mert Alas.