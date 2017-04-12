Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Los Angeles makes it official: April 25 is 'La La Land Day'
- Rapper Tyga detained, released after leaving Hollywood nightclub
- 'Fear Factor' is returning with Ludacris as host
- Jude Law cast as Dumbledore in 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel
- Melania Trump settles libel lawsuits against Daily Mail
- Watch John Boyega in the new trailer for Kathryn Bigelow's 'Detroit'
- Marvel terminates 'X-Men Gold' artist's contract amid controversy
|Sonaiya Kelley
It turns out there's a mutual love affair between Los Angeles and the film that recently immortalized it on screen.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that he will declare April 25 "La La Land" Day in honor of the Oscar-winning film.
Open to the public, the dedication ceremony will take place on the steps of L.A. City Hall and will begin at 8:30 a.m. A jazz band will open the ceremony followed by the mayor's dedication. BANDALOOP aerial dancers will perform a dance medley inspired by the film, and then the jazz band will return to close the show.
Director Damien Chazelle, composer Justin Hurwitz, production designers David and Sandy Wasco, choreographer Mandy Moore and jewelry designer Kyle Chan are all expected to attend the ceremony.
"La La Land" Day, which coincides with the film's release on DVD and Blu-ray, makes sense given how much of the city provided the film's backdrop.