Los Angeles makes it official: April 25 is 'La La Land Day'

It turns out there's a mutual love affair between Los Angeles and the film that recently immortalized it on screen.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that he will declare April 25 "La La Land" Day in honor of the Oscar-winning film.

Open to the public, the dedication ceremony will take place on the steps of L.A. City Hall and will begin at 8:30 a.m. A jazz band will open the ceremony followed by the mayor's dedication. BANDALOOP aerial dancers will perform a dance medley inspired by the film, and then the jazz band will return to close the show.

Director Damien Chazelle, composer Justin Hurwitz, production designers David and Sandy Wasco, choreographer Mandy Moore and jewelry designer Kyle Chan are all expected to attend the ceremony.

"La La Land" Day, which coincides with the film's release on DVD and Blu-ray, makes sense given how much of the city provided the film's backdrop.