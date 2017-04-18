Lady Gaga and Prince William turn to FaceTime to talk about mental health

Lady Gaga and Prince William have gotten together for the best-looking FaceTime conversation ever, building on her PTSD revelation from the end of last year as part of his effort to bring mental health into the public conversation. On Tuesday, they posted a video of their online exchange, which you can watch below.

"Waking up every day and feeling sad and going on stage is something that is very hard to describe," the 31-year-old singer said after William mentioned reading her open letter from December about getting treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. "There's a lot of shame attached to mental illness. You feel like something's wrong with you."

She told him she had all these great things around her and should be so happy, but she wasn't.

"You can't help it if in the morning when you wake up you are so tired, you are so sad, you are so full of anxiety and the shakes that you can barely think," she said. "But it was like saying, 'This is a part of me, and that's OK.'"

William noted that much of the charitable work he does —addressing veterans issues, addiction, homelessness — can be traced back to mental health. It shouldn't be a taboo topic, he said.

"It's the same about physical health," said William, who was chatting from his study while Lady Gaga grabbed a cup of coffee in what might have been her kitchen. "Everybody has mental health. We shouldn't be ashamed of it. Just having a conversation with a friend or family member can really make such a difference."

Of course, as super-famous people do, he extended an invitation to get together for an in-person chat when she comes to Britain later this year.

As Wills was the interviewer rather than the interviewee, the chat was more about Gaga and less of a royal revelation than his brother Prince Harry's Telegraph podcast had been. Harry went public Sunday with the personal chaos caused by burying his emotions and grief after his mother, Princess Diana, died when he was only 12.

"My way of dealing with it was sticking my head in the sand, refusing to ever think about my mom, because why would that help? It's only going to make you sad. It's not going to bring her back,” the younger prince revealed. “On the emotional side I was like, right, don't ever let your emotions be part of anything. I was a typical 20-, 25- 28-year-old running ‘round going, life is great, or life is fine.”

His version of "fine" included a lot of acting out in the public eye. Three years ago, the timing was right for him to accept his brother William's suggestion that he get help, he said.

“It was 20 years of not thinking about it and then two years of total chaos. I couldn’t put my finger on it. I didn't know what was wrong with me.”

The princes and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are part of the Heads Together campaign to promote discussions about mental illness. The London Marathon this Friday will cap the effort.