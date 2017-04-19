Marvel's superheroes go full teen drama in first 'Cloak & Dagger' trailer

The first trailer for "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" has been released, giving fans their first look at Marvel's newest TV superheroes.

Starring Olivia Holt as Tandy Bowen (a.k.a. Dagger) and Aubrey Joseph as Tyrone Johnson (a.k.a. Cloak), "Cloak & Dagger" marks Marvel's first foray into full-on teen soap drama.

If the trailer is anything to go by, "Cloak & Dagger" is a definite departure in tone and style from Marvel's other ABC and Netflix shows. But the appearance of the Roxxon Corp. sign should reassure fans that the series is definitely a part of the larger Marvel universe.

"Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" will air on Freeform (formerly ABC Family) in early 2018. Watch the full trailer above.