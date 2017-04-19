Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Marvel's superheroes go full teen drama in first 'Cloak & Dagger' trailer
- Serena Williams pregnant?
- Bill O'Reilly gets no sympathy from celebs
- 'Captain Marvel' finds its pair of directors
- 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 3 trailer
- Matt Damon gets bumped from Jimmy Kimmel's latest United spoof
- Alec Baldwin teaches you how to impersonate President Trump
Marvel's superheroes go full teen drama in first 'Cloak & Dagger' trailer
|Tracy Brown
The first trailer for "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" has been released, giving fans their first look at Marvel's newest TV superheroes.
Starring Olivia Holt as Tandy Bowen (a.k.a. Dagger) and Aubrey Joseph as Tyrone Johnson (a.k.a. Cloak), "Cloak & Dagger" marks Marvel's first foray into full-on teen soap drama.
If the trailer is anything to go by, "Cloak & Dagger" is a definite departure in tone and style from Marvel's other ABC and Netflix shows. But the appearance of the Roxxon Corp. sign should reassure fans that the series is definitely a part of the larger Marvel universe.
"Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" will air on Freeform (formerly ABC Family) in early 2018. Watch the full trailer above.