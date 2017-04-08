Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Academy issues new rule barring docu-series like 'O.J.: Made in America'
- Richard Simmons' new business deal might bring him out of seclusion — maybe
- TBS teases Samantha Bee's 'Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner'
- Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump 'cowardly' 'cowardly'
- 'Your Name.,' the biggest anime box office hit ever, opens in North America today
- Jimmy Kimmel and all of late-night bid emotional farewell to Don Rickles
- Paley Center to showcase Netflix's 'One Day at a Time'
A Star Is Born: Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig turns 33 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
You never know what's gonna connect with people. One thing I've noticed is that the biggest artists tend to be the weirdest. Sometimes it's hard to realize that because when they get so big, their weirdness ceases to be weird; it's been mainstreamed. But think about it: The Beatles. Prince. Lady Gaga. Psy.
Ezra Koenig, 2013
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Vampire Weekend braces for bright lights with big-idea 'City' album >>