Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig turns 33 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)
You never know what's gonna connect with people. One thing I've noticed is that the biggest artists tend to be the weirdest. Sometimes it's hard to realize that because when they get so big, their weirdness ceases to be weird; it's been mainstreamed. But think about it: The Beatles. Prince. Lady Gaga. Psy.

Ezra Koenig, 2013

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Vampire Weekend braces for bright lights with big-idea 'City' album >>

Latest updates

