MTV taps 'Pitch Perfect' star Adam Devine to host '2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards'

Actor-comedian Adam Devine at the Hollywood Improv, where he once worked.

MTV has tapped "Pitch Perfect" star Adam Devine to host the network's newly minted "MTV Movie & TV Awards."

The network announced last month that its annual movie fête would be making room for television after 25 years of honoring the big screen with prizes as varied as best kiss, best villain and best shirtless performance.

The ceremony will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

“I’m so excited to host the ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards,’” said Devine, whose other credits include "Modern Family," Comedy Central's 'Workaholics" and Netflix's upcoming "When We First Met."

Nominations are set to be announced Thursday.