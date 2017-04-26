ENTERTAINMENT

    One of Jonathan Demme's last works, an episode of 'Shots Fired,' will air tonight on Fox

    Chris Barton
    Director Jonathan Demme in Utah in 2006 for the Sundance Film Festival, where he premiered his film "Neil Young: Heart of Gold". (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
    In an odd coincidence, the Fox drama series "Shots Fired" will air what amounts to a tribute of sorts to the late Jonathan Demme tonight with a previously scheduled episode that Demme directed.

    The Oscar-winning Demme, who died Monday morning of complications of esophageal cancer, had occasionally ventured into the world of TV in recent years, directing episodes of AMC's "The Killing" and HBO's "Enlightenment." He won the Oscar for best director in 1992 for "Silence of the Lambs."

    Tonight's episode of "Shots Fired," titled "The Fire This Time," will air at 8 p.m.

