In an odd coincidence, the Fox drama series "Shots Fired" will air what amounts to a tribute of sorts to the late Jonathan Demme tonight with a previously scheduled episode that Demme directed.

The Oscar-winning Demme, who died Monday morning of complications of esophageal cancer, had occasionally ventured into the world of TV in recent years, directing episodes of AMC's "The Killing" and HBO's "Enlightenment." He won the Oscar for best director in 1992 for "Silence of the Lambs."

Tonight's episode of "Shots Fired," titled "The Fire This Time," will air at 8 p.m.