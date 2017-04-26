Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Oscar-winning director Jonathan Demme dies at 73
- Stephen Colbert thanks Donald Trump for boosting his ratings
- HARD Summer, Life Is Beautiful festivals announce lineups
- Scott Baio defends himself now that he knows how Erin Moran died
One of Jonathan Demme's last works, an episode of 'Shots Fired,' will air tonight on Fox
|Chris Barton
In an odd coincidence, the Fox drama series "Shots Fired" will air what amounts to a tribute of sorts to the late Jonathan Demme tonight with a previously scheduled episode that Demme directed.
The Oscar-winning Demme, who died Monday morning of complications of esophageal cancer, had occasionally ventured into the world of TV in recent years, directing episodes of AMC's "The Killing" and HBO's "Enlightenment." He won the Oscar for best director in 1992 for "Silence of the Lambs."
Tonight's episode of "Shots Fired," titled "The Fire This Time," will air at 8 p.m.