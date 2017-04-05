Pepsi defends Kendall Jenner ad amid widespread outrage

Pepsi has come out in defense of its new ad that ignited a firestorm on Tuesday.

The multinational beverage company launched what's been called a tone-deaf advertisement in which Kendall Jenner solves the American racial divide — an issue that predates the union — with a can of Pepsi Max and a smile.

The commercial features Jenner walking out of a photo shoot to join a nearby demonstration rife with imagery lifted from the Black Lives Matter movement, before calming the unrest with carbonated aspartame water.

While the Internet burned in reaction, Pepsi said in a statement to Adweek, "This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey."

The company had a similar message in a statement to Teen Vogue.

"The creative showcases a moment of unity, and a point where multiple story lines converge in the final advert. It depicts various groups of people embracing a spontaneous moment, and showcasing Pepsi’s brand rallying cry to 'Live for Now,' in an exploration of what that truly means to live life unbounded, unfiltered and uninhibited," the brand reiterated.

Twitter remains underwhelmed.