Post-robbery, Kim Kardashian is no longer materialistic, she says

What a difference an armed robbery makes. Just ask Kim Kardashian.

"It was probably no secret, you see it on the show ... I was definitely materialistic before," the reality TV star told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday's episode of "The Ellen Show."

"Not that there's anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things ... but I'm so happy that my kids get this me, and that this is who I am raising my kids, 'cause I really don't care about that stuff anymore."

Kardashian was, of course, robbed at gunpoint during fashion week last October in Paris, where she was traveling with millions of dollars' worth of jewelry.

Turns out the people who traumatized the 36-year-old mother of two and took her jewels had been targeting her for two years, she said, getting excited about various items she would show off publicly.

Now, she said, she "truly" doesn't know if she'll ever wear real jewelry again. Indeed, her neck and hands were bare during the sit-down. She said she never thought before about having a 24-hour security guard outside her door when she traveled. Now she has "several," just to be able to sleep at night.

The robbery was "seven or eight minutes of torture," and she knew 100% that she was going to die.

"But when I look back and analyze it .. it could have been way worse," she said. "I don't want to sound like I'm not grateful. I'm out, I'm home, I'm safe, I'm such a better person.

"I'm — It's OK."

Watch Kim struggle with her emotions during the interview, above.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian's robbery ordeal, from begging for her life to dealing with the aftermath>>