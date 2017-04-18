Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Richard Simmons hospitalized for digestive problems
- Kevin Spacey will host the 2017 Tony Awards
- Kendall Jenner says she was a 'huge tomboy'
- Lady Gaga and Prince William turn to FaceTime to talk about mental health
- James Gunn will write and direct 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
- Coachella 2017: the reviews, the scene
Richard Simmons hospitalized for digestive problems, report says
|Christie D'Zurilla
Richard Simmons was reportedly hospitalized earlier this week for digestive issues but according to his manager is already feeling better.
The fitness guru — who has been out of the public eye for years but making a number of headlines recently — checked into an undisclosed California hospital on Monday "after a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating," his longtime manager Michael Catalano told ABC News.
It wasn't an emergency, according to a TMZ source who said no ambulance was involved. Simmons had a three-day hospitalization last summer for what his camp described as dehydration, the website said.
The 68-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, Catalano said.
Simmons' publicist did not respond immediately to a request for comment.