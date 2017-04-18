Richard Simmons hospitalized for digestive problems, report says

Richard Simmons was reportedly hospitalized earlier this week for digestive issues but according to his manager is already feeling better.

The fitness guru — who has been out of the public eye for years but making a number of headlines recently — checked into an undisclosed California hospital on Monday "after a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating," his longtime manager Michael Catalano told ABC News.

It wasn't an emergency, according to a TMZ source who said no ambulance was involved. Simmons had a three-day hospitalization last summer for what his camp described as dehydration, the website said.

The 68-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, Catalano said.

Simmons' publicist did not respond immediately to a request for comment.