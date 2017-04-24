Riding high from Coachella, Kendrick Lamar will take his act on the road

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23.

Kendrick Lamar, fresh off his second weekend of headlining the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, has announced a new run of arena-headlining dates for the summer.

The MC’s tour will take him to L.A.’s Staples Center on Aug. 6, at the tail end of a monthlong tour beginning July 12. The tour is in support of his new, widely acclaimed album “Damn,” released last week to coincide with his Coachella dates.

Openers for the tour include Travis Scott — who made a cameo with Lamar to perform “Goosebumps” in Indio — and D.R.A.M.

To the delight of fans, Lamar recently swung through his hometown of Compton to sign albums in a surprise appearance at a Best Buy store.

Writing about Lamar's Coachella spectacle during the fest's first weekend, The Times’ Mikael Wood said, "If Lamar’s star turn in Indio cemented his status as hip-hop royalty, his performance also demonstrated how uniquely he wears that crown."