'Right now trans visibility really matters': Patricia Arquette's moving words about her sister at GLAAD Media Awards

Patricia Arquette's acceptance speech at the GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday night was nearly drowned out by the audience's raucous applause.

The outspoken actress, who used her 2015 Oscars acceptance speech to speak out against the gender wage gap, got choked up accepting the organization's Vanguard Award, reading a speech that focused on her sister Alexis, a trans woman who died last year because of AIDS-related complications.

"My sister Alexis challenged the movie industry at its core," she said. "She had a very successful career as an actor and she knew she was risking losing her livelihood in living her truth, that she would lose parts in living her life as a trans woman. She risked it all because she knew she couldn't live a life that was a lie. So whatever mark I have made in this life in activism will always pale in the light of Alexis' bravery and the light of every trans kid growing up in America."

Teary-eyed, Arquette added: “Visibility matters, and right now trans visibility really matters. It is not an easy life to be a trans person in the United States of America today."