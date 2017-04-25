Scott Baio defends himself now that he knows how Erin Moran died

Scott Baio is defending himself against recent backlash over comments made in the immediate aftermath of "Joanie Loves Chachi" co-star Erin Moran's death on Saturday.

On Monday, Baio appeared on WABC radio's "The Bernie and Sid Show" and said, "If you do drugs or drink, you're going to die," before adding that he didn't actually know the circumstances surrounding the troubled actress's death.

"She was just an insecure human being and fell into this world of drugs and alcohol," Baio said during his radio appearance.

"Again, I don’t know if that’s what killed her. I’m sure it was a culmination of years and years of doing it that might have had something to do with it. She just never found her way."

The Harrison County (Ind.) Sheriff's Department stated Monday that autopsy results revealed Moran likely died from complications related to stage 4 cancer. She was 56.

Toxicology reports are still pending, but officials also noted that no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home at the time of her death.

Facing criticism for his comments, Baio first took to Twitter to build his defense on the fact that he said "if you use drugs and alcohol," before moving on to blame critics for only hating him because of his support for the president.