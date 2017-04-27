Seth Meyers makes a major scientific discovery about President Trump

The science on the Trump administration is a little closer to settled.

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" offered a deep dive Wednesday night into the administration's apparent fondness for executive orders — the president has signed 30 so far — and highlighted how Trump the candidate was less enamored of the practice than Trump the president appears to be.

"It is at this point like a law of physics," Meyers said at the beginning of one of his "A Closer Look" segments. "For every Trump action, there's an equal and opposite Trump clip."

Meyers amusingly applied the same science to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's stance on executive orders as well.

The segment went on to look at further details as Trump approaches the 100-day mark of his presidency, including changes to his much-publicized border wall plans, Ivanka Trump's difficulties on a public panel in Germany, and the various unintelligible comments during Trump's interview with the Associated Press about his planned corporate tax cut.

Watch it below.