Spike TV, Comedy Central and TV Land to re-air Don Rickles comedy tribute

Spike TV, Comedy Central and TV Land on Friday announced plans to re-air “One Night Only: An All-Star Comedy Tribute to Don Rickles," a 2014 celebration of the comedian's life and legacy.

Rickles died Thursday morning of kidney failure. He was 90.

The special features Rickles seated at a table with close friends and collaborators, including Jon Stewart, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese and Jerry Seinfeld as he is lauded (and roasted) by Hollywood elites influenced by his work.

“The great thing about Don is that his jokes appeal to everyone,” Tina Fey quipped during the original broadcast, “Pollacks, Chinamen, the coloreds, broads... What, no? We’re not allowed to say that anymore? Why is he still saying that?”

“One Night Only” will air April 9 on Spike at 11 p.m. Pacific and Comedy Central and TV Land at 1 a.m. Pacific early Monday morning.

If nothing else, we're sure Rickles would have had plenty to say about a tribute named "One Night Only" being re-broadcast at a later date.