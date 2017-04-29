Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Stephen Colbert celebrates 100 days of President Trump
|Greg Braxton
Late-night host Stephen Colbert celebrated the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency Friday, saying that much has been accomplished in the country.
"A lot has been done in the first 100 days," Colbert said in his opening monologue of CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." "Just none of it by him."
He quipped that the 100-day milestone was also an indication of another deadline. "We cannot bring him back to the store without a receipt. Slightly damaged goods."
Colbert added that he was so pleased that the country "survived" those first 100 days: "I did not have that in the office pool."