Stephen Colbert thanks Donald Trump for boosting his ratings during first 100 days in office

During his monologue Monday night, "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert took a look at Donald Trump's first 100 days as president.

Colbert had a quip for every development, from Trump's recent interview with the Associated Press -- in which he compared ratings for his appearances on recent Sunday morning news programs to those for the shows in the wake of Sept. 11 -- to the campaign promises he hasn't kept.

"This Saturday he will reach 100 days in office and, boy, it sure seems longer," the host joked. (He then showed a gag photo of himself as a young boy hosting the show at the start of the 100 days.)

Trump has tweeted complaints about the "ridiculous standard" of the 100-day benchmark, and Colbert noted that he has yet to make good on some of his campaign promises. But he did point out that at least one person has benefited from Trump's presidency: Colbert himself.

He was referring, of course, to the bump in ratings for "The Late Show," which has been on a winning streak for nearly three months.

"I've got to say, Donald Trump has done a lot for me in the first 100 days," Colbert said with a grin and a salute. "Thank you for your service, Mr. President."

And then, with a laugh: "And now I feel dirty."