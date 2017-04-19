New Prince music is on the way — unless his family can stop it.

“Deliverance,” a six-song EP of previously unreleased songs by the late pop star, is scheduled for release Friday, exactly one year after his death from a fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota.

The songs, including the bluesy title track (which you can hear below), were recorded between 2006 and 2008 with producer and songwriter Ian Boxill, according to a statement.