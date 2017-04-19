Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 3 trailer
- Matt Damon gets bumped from Jimmy Kimmel's latest United spoof
- Alec Baldwin teaches you how to impersonate President Trump
- People magazine names Julia Roberts the 'World's Most Beautiful Woman'
- The fate of Prince's new EP is unclear
- Richard Simmons hospitalized for digestive problems
- Kevin Spacey will host the 2017 Tony Awards
Titus goes 'Lemonade-ing' in the 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' trailer for Season 3
|Tre'vell Anderson
Nobody messes with the heart of Titus Andromedon. And if one does, be prepared for the wrath of his very own "Hot Sauce," Beyoncé's infamous baseball bat from her "Hold Up" video on the visual masterpiece that was "Lemonade."
This is one of the many storylines teased in the new trailer for Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" released Wednesday.
"Don't overreact," Ellie Kemper's Kimmy says to Titus after he thinks he's caught his boyfriend cheating.
"I'm not overreacting," Tituss Burgess' Titus responds. "I'm Lemonade-ing."
The trailer also revealed that as Kimmy finishes her GED, she sets her sights on college life — even though there is no recess. All the while, she's finally getting a divorce from the Reverend (Jon Hamm). Though confused, as always, Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) is on hand to help.
Also teased were season cameos from "Hamilton's" Daveed Diggs and "The Good Wife's" Josh Charles.
Season 3 of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" premieres May 19 on Netflix. Check out the full trailer below.