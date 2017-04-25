Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Scott Baio defends himself now that he knows how Erin Moran died
- Tucker Carlson: 'What Bill O'Reilly did was not easy'
- Faye Dunaway explains that Oscars gaffe: 'I thought he was joking'
- Elton John recovering from 'rare and potentially deadly' infection
- Gregg Allman is resting at home, he says, despite hospice rumor
- Riding high from Coachella, Kendrick Lamar will take his act on the road
- Amber Heard, Elon Musk downplay dinner date with matching Instagram posts
HARD Summer, Life Is Beautiful festivals announce lineups
|August Brown
It's a big morning for festival announcements.
After a yearlong absence, the team behind the EDM and hip-hop-driven HARD festivals will return to Fontana for a new edition of HARD Summer.
DJ Snake, Justice, Snoop Dogg (performing his classic LP "Doggystyle") and the Skrillex/Boys Noize project Dog Blood are at the top of the bill for this year's event, slated for Aug. 5 and 6 at the Auto Club Speedway of California.
Rae Sremmurd, Migos, Skepta, JME, Mike Will Made It and Ty Dolla Sign are among the other hip-hop and grime acts in notable slots. Formidable dance acts include Anna Lunoe, Ellen Allien, Jai Wolf and Jackmaster. (Recent Coachella-goers will find a lot of return visits from acts who played that event.)
The fest marks the 10th anniversary of HARD Summer (and a fitting return for Justice, who headlined the first one). Last year's edition was its biggest yet, but it was marred by three fan deaths (possibly drug-related), and HARD did not produce a Halloween-timed festival that year, as it usually does.
Also, the Las Vegas music-and-food extravaganza Life Is Beautiful released its own lineup, covering a huge swath of rock and hip-hop favorites. Muse, Blink-182, Gorillaz and Chance the Rapper top the bill, along with Lorde, Kaskade, the xx and Wiz Khalifa. The fest takes place in downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 22-24.