HARD Summer, Life Is Beautiful festivals announce lineups

DJ Snake, who performed at this year's Coachella, will also be part of the HARD Summer festival.

It's a big morning for festival announcements.

After a yearlong absence, the team behind the EDM and hip-hop-driven HARD festivals will return to Fontana for a new edition of HARD Summer.

DJ Snake, Justice, Snoop Dogg (performing his classic LP "Doggystyle") and the Skrillex/Boys Noize project Dog Blood are at the top of the bill for this year's event, slated for Aug. 5 and 6 at the Auto Club Speedway of California.

Rae Sremmurd, Migos, Skepta, JME, Mike Will Made It and Ty Dolla Sign are among the other hip-hop and grime acts in notable slots. Formidable dance acts include Anna Lunoe, Ellen Allien, Jai Wolf and Jackmaster. (Recent Coachella-goers will find a lot of return visits from acts who played that event.)

The fest marks the 10th anniversary of HARD Summer (and a fitting return for Justice, who headlined the first one). Last year's edition was its biggest yet, but it was marred by three fan deaths (possibly drug-related), and HARD did not produce a Halloween-timed festival that year, as it usually does.

Also, the Las Vegas music-and-food extravaganza Life Is Beautiful released its own lineup, covering a huge swath of rock and hip-hop favorites. Muse, Blink-182, Gorillaz and Chance the Rapper top the bill, along with Lorde, Kaskade, the xx and Wiz Khalifa. The fest takes place in downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 22-24.