Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Watch the first trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
- Watch the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' panel from Orlando
- Glen Campbell's last studio album has a tearjerking title
- The new trailer for 'Orphan Black' shows Clone Club ready to fight as one
- 'Star Wars' tribute to Carrie Fisher reveals never-seen footage of Princess Leia
Watch the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' panel from Orlando
|James Reed
Those cheers you're hearing across the Internet this morning? They're coming from Orlando, Fla., where Star Wars Celebration -- "a convention that strictly caters to the fans of a galaxy far, far away" -- kicked off today.
The cast and creative team behind "The Last Jedi" teased the live audience with bread crumbs about the forthcoming film during the hourlong panel, which you can watch above.