'We're United Airlines, you do what we say': Kimmel skewers the embattled airline

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took aim at United Airlines on Monday night after video of security officers forcibly removing a passenger from an overbooked flight triggered a mounting backlash.

In the disturbing video, a man was bloodied and dragged through the aisle of the plane in Chicago after United could not find enough volunteers to deplane and take an alternate flight to Louisville, Ky.

Like many who watched the video -- which spawned dozens of memes and hashtags such as #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos -- Kimmel was incredulous.

After recapping the incident and airing the video, the host lambasted United Chief Executive Oscar Munoz for using the word "re-accommodate" in his statement apologizing for the incident. "That is such sanitized, say-nothing, take-no-responsibility, corporate BS-speak," Kimmel said.

He then shared a mock United commercial with a benign-looking flight attendant brandishing brass knuckles, offering a profane new slogan and intoning, "We're United Airlines, you do what we say, when we say, and there won't be a problem."