Ashley Judd to be celebrated with Speaking Truth to Power honor at Women's Media Awards

Ashley Judd will be feted by the Women's Media Center, receiving the Speaking Truth to Power honor at the Women's Media Awards in New York on Oct. 26.

Judd was a critical and high-profile source in the New York Times' recent bombshell story about Harvey Weinstein's decades of alleged sexual harassment and assault.

“It's crucial to call out those like Harvey Weinstein who misuse big power, and also to reward those who risk what small power they have by telling the truth,“ Gloria Steinem, co-founder of the Women’s Media Center, said in a statement Friday.

“I would like to pay tribute to my friend Ashley Judd, who travels the world encouraging women and girls to tell the truth about being prostituted and sex trafficked, and who now has led global truth-telling in the most powerful way — by example," Steinem added.

The "Kiss the Girls" actress already works closely with the organization, serving as the chair of WMC Speech Project, which seeks to raise awareness about online harassment and how it taxes women's civic and political involvement.

Judd joins Maria Hinojosa, April Ryan, María Elena Salinas and Gail Tifford as an honoree at the 2017 ceremony, which will also celebrate the 80th birthday of WMC co-founder Jane Fonda.

The WMC is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization co-founded in 2005 by Fonda, Steinem and Robin Morgan to increase the visibility and power of women in media.

