Audio of 1993 Corey Feldman interview found by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly found more records from its 1993 investigation of Michael Jackson — records that include an audio recording of an interview with Corey Feldman.

Feldman has long maintained that he named his alleged abusers in the course of that investigation, but the sheriff’s office said previously that it had no record of him doing so.

“In a container which included the original reports from the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office located some detective working copies of audio recordings made during the investigation. A copy of Mr. Feldman’s interview was located,” a sheriff’s spokesperson told Fox News via email Wednesday.

The recording, which couldn’t be released publicly because the case involves the alleged sexual abuse of a child, was on its way to the Los Angeles Police Department, the spokesperson said.

On the “Today” show in late October, Feldman told Matt Lauer he already had given names to law enforcement when they quizzed him about his friend Jackson. (Feldman said his relationship with the singer was always above board.)

“When you’re an 18-, 19-, 20-year-old kid, you try telling the police, which is a very big thing to do,” Feldman said, “and especially when it wasn’t even my situation. I was just answering for a friend, so the fact that I found the courage to even throw it in there and hopefully get some support, and then they were like, sorry, and they just shut it down.”

After that interview, various outlets reported that Santa Barbara investigators said they had no record of Feldman’s allegations. Early in November on “The Dr. Oz Show,” Feldman accused Cloyd Jon Grissom of molesting him when he was a teen.

In a “Dr. Oz” episode, Feldman contacted the LAPD, which opened an investigation into his report. The probe was dropped soon after because the statute of limitations had expired.

With his IndieGoGo fundraising campaign about a quarter of the way to its $1-million goal and only 19 days left in the effort, Feldman tweeted that he and his wife would be doing a Twitter Live event at 9 p.m. Wednesday to answer people’s questions. The former child actor originally sought $10 million to make a movie about child abuse in Hollywood.

It’s a flexible goal, which means Feldman will receive all the money that’s been pledged, even if he doesn’t hit the mark.