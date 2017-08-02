Watch the harrowing first trailer for Angelina Jolie's 'First They Killed My Father'

The long-awaited debut trailer for Angelina Jolie's "First They Killed My Father" finally dropped anchor Wednesday morning. And it's a bit of a doozy.

Jolie is back in the director's seat for the upcoming Netflix drama, which chronicles the true story of Loung Ung, a Cambodian child forced to participate in the nefarious horrors of the Khmer Rouge regime in the late 1970s. The trailer is one of few words (the actors, all of whom are Cambodian, speak the Khmer language), but the harrowing shots of child soldiers are pretty effective in getting the point across.

Jolie adapted the script for "First They Killed My Father" from Ung's memoir of the same name and produced it alongside Cambodian-born documentary filmmaker Rithy Panh. Ung, a Cambodian human rights activist and friend of Jolie's, shares a writing credit on the film.

This trailer comes on the heels of controversy after Jolie's recent Vanity Fair interview raised some red flags about the film's treatment of its child actors. Jolie has since tried to stamp out the claims, saying the information was taken wildly out of context.

Netflix will release "First They Killed My Father" on Sept. 15, after a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.