Amid recent woes, Aaron Carter reveals he's bisexual -- and has killer abs

Following a rough month in which the 29-year-old singer was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Carter took to Twitter late Sunday night to share a black-and-white, shirtless selfie with his 624,000 followers.

If the last few days have been any indication, Aaron Carter is really feelin' himself. Could it be his newly revealed singlehood? His recent admission about his sexuality? His washboard abs? Perhaps all of the above?

It's been quite an eventful weekend for Carter. On Saturday, the '90s pop star came out as bisexual in a candid, emotional message via Twitter. Big news, considering he's just about to clock in at 20 years in the public eye.

"This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me," he wrote. "When I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn't until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with."

Shortly after, "Entertainment Tonight" revealed that Carter's announcement arrived on the heels of a hush-hush breakup with girlfriend Madison Parker the week prior.

"The split was very amicable," a source told "ET. "Aaron is continuing to focus on his personal self with regards to his truth, health and music."

Here's Carter's post about his sexuality: