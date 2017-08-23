ENTERTAINMENT

A Star Is Born: Barbara Eden turns 86 today

(Clarence Williams / Los Angeles Times)
I think they tested every brunette in town for the part, I guess then they decided to go with a completely different thing. I read the script and had a meeting. Sidney [Sheldon] called me and said, 'I understand you're my Jeannie.' That's how I got the part [on the sitcom 'I Dream of Jeannie'].

Barbara Eden, 1991

FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Jeannie' Dreams On

