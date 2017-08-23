Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Joker origin movie in development with 'Hangover' director Todd Phillips
- Jerry Seinfeld's first Netflix stand-up special premieres in September
- Billy Joel wears Star of David badges, mocks fired Trump advisors at Madison Square Garden
- Michael Kenneth Williams has been cut from upcoming Han Solo film
- Morgan Freeman to receive Life Achievement honor at SAG Awards
- Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda and Mary Steenburgen get shady during the eclipse
A Star Is Born: Barbara Eden turns 86 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I think they tested every brunette in town for the part, I guess then they decided to go with a completely different thing. I read the script and had a meeting. Sidney [Sheldon] called me and said, 'I understand you're my Jeannie.' That's how I got the part [on the sitcom 'I Dream of Jeannie'].
Barbara Eden, 1991
FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Jeannie' Dreams On