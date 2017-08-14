Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Tom Cruise hurt filming 'Mission: Impossible 6' roof-jumping stunt
- A tweet from 'Large Adult Goat' about white privilege and Charlottesville goes viral
- Judge throws out part of DJ's lawsuit against Taylor Swift
- Chelsea Manning is ready to make a splash in Vogue's September issue
- Jimmy Kimmel offers the latest on his son's health: 'He is very interested in ceiling fans'
A Star Is Born: Halle Berry turns 51 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
People think that if you look this way, you can't be downtrodden. They have this stereotyped image -- and it's nice to challenge stereotypes. I've had my fair share of ups and downs.
Halle Berry, 2002
