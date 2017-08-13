Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Judge throws out part of DJ's lawsuit against Taylor Swift
- Chelsea Manning is ready to make a splash in Vogue's September issue
- Jimmy Kimmel offers the latest on his son's health: 'He is very interested in ceiling fans'
- Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' breakup has a silver lining, says Kristen Bell
- The 'Hamilton' national tour announces how to get $10 tickets in L.A.
A Star Is Born: John Slattery turns 55 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
The external part of it — the clothes, the furniture, the smoking and drinking and haircuts and all that stuff — changes everything, changes the way a character sits and stands and what you're doing with your hands, and then it kind of takes on a life of its own. But I didn't really need to do any specific research because it's smoking and drinking, and basically I've been doing that my whole life.
John Slattery, 2008
FROM THE ARCHIVES: It pays to advertise