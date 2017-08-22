Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- What's up with that cryptic video Taylor Swift just posted on social media?
- Gustavo Dudamel's tour with Venezuelan youth symphony canceled by President Maduro
- John Oliver urges conservatives to condemn Trump's Charlottesville response: 'Say his name'
- How about a statue of Missy Elliott instead of a Confederate monument?
- On day of solar eclipse, Bonnie Tyler is back in the spotlight with 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'
A Star Is Born: Kristen Wiig turns 44 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
All my characters are someone you don't want to talk to at a party. ... It's always that person who's being too loud, doesn't have any social boundaries or says the wrong thing.
Kristen Wiig, 2011
