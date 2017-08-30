ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Lisa Ling turns 44 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

[People have said to me], 'When you were in the world's largest slum [in India], you could almost smell what it was like by your expression.' It's not that I'm trying to force myself on the viewer. I'm just their eyes and ears. I think our work is quite pure.

Lisa Ling, 1997

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Taking news personally

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
72°