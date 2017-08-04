ABC postpones 'Little Mermaid Live!' special

Ariel will be staying under the sea for a little while longer. ABC is postponing "The Little Mermaid Live!"

The live-TV adaptation, to be presented under the "Wonderful World of Disney" banner, was originally set for Oct. 3 but has been pushed back. No new date has been announced, but the network said it is eyeing 2018 so that Ariel — and the production — can get their legs.

"We love the idea of doing a live musical and want to make it wonderful," an ABC spokesperson said in an announcement Friday. "The project is so unique that we are making best efforts to do it next year and want to give it all the attention it deserves."

Plans for the two-hour musical event were unveiled during ABC's May upfront presentation, and promised a "never-before-seen live action/animation hybrid television experience." The network said it would enlist celebrity artists for the stage show, but no cast has been announced.