ABC postpones 'Little Mermaid Live!' special

|Nardine Saad
Ariel will be staying under the sea for a little while longer. ABC is postponing "The Little Mermaid Live!"
The live-TV adaptation, to be presented under the "Wonderful World of Disney" banner, was originally set for Oct. 3 but has been pushed back. No new date has been announced, but the network said it is eyeing 2018 so that Ariel — and the production — can get their legs.
"We love the idea of doing a live musical and want to make it wonderful," an ABC spokesperson said in an announcement Friday. "The project is so unique that we are making best efforts to do it next year and want to give it all the attention it deserves."
Plans for the two-hour musical event were unveiled during ABC's May upfront presentation, and promised a "never-before-seen live action/animation hybrid television experience." The network said it would enlist celebrity artists for the stage show, but no cast has been announced.
Adapted from Disney's 1989 animated film, "The Little Mermaid Live!" is the latest in ABC's live musical productions, which kicked off with 2013's "The Sound of Music Live!" starring Carrie Underwood. Disney also has plans for a separate live-action "Little Mermaid" film pairing "Moana" and "Hamilton" composer Lin-Manuel Miranda with original composer Alan Menken.
"The Little Mermaid Live!" is one of three live-event specials on ABC's roster for the 2017-2018 season. The network will pay homage to the Rolling Stones in February with "Rolling Stone 50," and an untitled live sitcom special with Jimmy Kimmel and Justin Theroux is also in the works.