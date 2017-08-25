Alec Baldwin reprises his Trump impression, bids farewell to Bannon on 'Weekend Update'

With "Saturday Night Live" on hiatus, Alec Baldwin has been able to enjoy a mostly bronzer-free summer. But on Thursday the actor dutifully pursed his lips and broke out the orange wig to reprise his impression of President Trump on "Weekend Update: Summer Edition."

Baldwin spoofed Tuesday's freewheeling, factually challenged rally in Phoenix, where Trump repeatedly condemned the press and defended his Charlottesville, Va., comments by pretending as if he'd never uttered the phrase "both sides."

"People ask me, why are you doing a rally only eight months in? Folks, it’s never too early to campaign for 2020," said Baldwin-as-Trump. "Mike Pence is already doing it."

Describing himself as the "tragic victim" of the events in Charlottesville, the faux president complained that the media was treating him unfairly "by reporting my entire remarks — even the bad ones."

He also boasted that he was willing to ask the hard questions about Afghanistan, such as, "Which one is Afghanistan?"

Throughout the bit, Kenan Thompson provided commentary as the guy holding the "Blacks for Trump" sign (and later a "Cash 4 Gold" sign).

Finally, Baldwin's Trump gave a fond sendoff to the Grim Reaper, a.k.a. controversial chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was axed last week.

"Steve is going on to Breitbart, where he’ll be fighting the good fight against globalist cucks," said the faux president, "like my son-in-law Jared Kushner."