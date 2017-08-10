Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Anthony 'the Mooch' Scaramucci is finally taking his act to the talk-show circuit
- CMT and HLN to air tributes to departed music great Glen Campbell
- Bruce Springsteen will soon show Broadway who's the Boss
- Watch Will Smith and James Corden get jiggy with it on 'Carpool Karaoke'
- Jimmy Webb on Glen Campbell: 'The American Beatle, the secret link between so many artists and records'
Anthony 'the Mooch' Scaramucci is finally taking his act to the talk-show circuit
|Libby Hill
Is America ready to "Mooch" again? We're about to find out.
Stephen Colbert tweeted Wednesday night that he had big plans for his Monday show, announcing that former White House communications director Anthony "the Mooch" Scaramucci will be his guest.
It's been less than three weeks since Scaramucci was hired into the position at the Trump White House, and just 10 days since he was unceremoniously fired from that same position.
In that time, "The Late Show" -- and late-night TV in general -- has had plenty to say about the man, the myth, "the Mooch."
But Colbert won't be the first to get a crack at Scaramucci.
Early Thursday morning, George Stephanopoulos, former Clinton White House communications director and current co-host of ABC's Sunday morning political analysis show "This Week," tweeted that he will have the first official post-firing interview with Scaramucci this weekend.
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" airs Monday through Friday at 11:35 p.m. PDT on CBS. "This Week With George Stephanopoulos" airs Sunday at 8 a.m. PDT on KABC Los Angeles.
Make sure to set your Mooch-related DVRs accordingly.