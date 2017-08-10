Anthony 'the Mooch' Scaramucci is finally taking his act to the talk-show circuit

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press)

Is America ready to "Mooch" again? We're about to find out. Stephen Colbert tweeted Wednesday night that he had big plans for his Monday show, announcing that former White House communications director Anthony "the Mooch" Scaramucci will be his guest.

It's been less than three weeks since Scaramucci was hired into the position at the Trump White House, and just 10 days since he was unceremoniously fired from that same position. In that time, "The Late Show" -- and late-night TV in general -- has had plenty to say about the man, the myth, "the Mooch."

But Colbert won't be the first to get a crack at Scaramucci. Early Thursday morning, George Stephanopoulos, former Clinton White House communications director and current co-host of ABC's Sunday morning political analysis show "This Week," tweeted that he will have the first official post-firing interview with Scaramucci this weekend.