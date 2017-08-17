Aretha Franklin says she is moving back home to Detroit

Aretha Franklin told the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday that she is planning to move back home to Detroit.

The Queen of Soul is headed home.

Aretha Franklin announced plans to move back to her hometown of Detroit in a Wednesday interview with the Detroit Free Press, with the intention of opening a nightclub where she would occasionally sing.

The legendary singer currently resides in Bloomfield Hills, a northern suburb of the greater Detroit metropolitan area.

"I'm cleaning house," Franklin said. "I'm going to be moving back into Detroit, and I'm just getting things ready for that. My granddaughter just went to college, so I'm spending time with my grandchildren, and I'm also readying the new CD."

Franklin, 75, announced her intent to retire this year after the release of her upcoming album, though not entirely.

"This will be my last year,” she told Detroit's WDIV in February. “I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it."