Late-night TV hosts bid adieu to the Anthony Scaramucci they hardly knew

Here lies the career of Anthony Scaramucci. Canned by President Donald Trump and buried by late-night comedy. Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and the bulk of the late-night crew bid fond farewell to Scaramucci on Monday night, after the White House communications director got fired after only 10 days on the job. "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

Colbert favored the bookend structure to say goodbye to the Mooch. Upon Scaramucci's introduction as WHCD, Colbert (among others) made extensive reference to the Queen song "Bohemian Rhapsody," and on Monday, Colbert brought it back. But this time, instead of opting for the operatics of the song, Colbert brought out the ballad, crooning, “Mama, I just got canned … barely got to the White House, said some dumb stuff now I’m out … Mama, my job had just begun, and now I’ve gone and thrown it all away.” "Mama (Mooch), I didn't mean to make outcry," Colbert continued. "I won't be back to mooch this time tomorrow ... Carry on, carry on, without the old front-stabber." "Late Night With Seth Meyers"

Over on "Late Night," Meyers had fewer imaginary tears to shed, instead examining the continuous shakeup of Trump's administration, with the other recent departures of Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus. "Even at his last job, Trump only fired one person a week," Meyers quipped. "At this point, getting fired is part of orientation." Meyers went on to ponder how the White House could one-up Scaramucci with its next communications director. "How do you top Scaramucci?" Meyers said. "Would it be an airhorn with chest hair? A lasagna with a switchblade? A Monster energy drink with googly eyes?" "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

Fallon opted to go upbeat by bringing in comedian and actor John Early ("Search Party") to play the role of GOP fanboy and cheerleader. When asked if he had words of support for Scaramucci, Early responded enthusiastically, "Keep telling it like it is, Mooch! We as a nation enjoy that you're not PC and/or fake! Enjoy that time off, babe!" Early then suggested that Scaramucci use that time off to pursue certain, um, activities that the Mooch previously suggested that Steve Bannon engages in. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Kimmel decided to keep things simple for his Monday night show, scoring a phone interview with "Scaramucci," who engaged in an expletive-laden, mostly bleeped conversation. Must be seen (or heard) to be believed. "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"