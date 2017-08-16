'Bachelor in Paradise' cast talks race, consent and how bad they all feel for DeMario Jackson

Season 4 of "Bachelor in Paradise" premiered Monday. DeMario Jackson is third from left in the back row and Corinne Olympios is fifth from left in the front.

Forget the rose ceremony: "Bachelor in Paradise" on Tuesday night included a consent ceremony.

On its second episode of Season 4, the more casual incarnation of ABC's find-love-on-TV franchise addressed the allegations of misconduct that stopped production back in June.

What it didn't feature, however, beyond teasers and the interactions shown Monday night, were any new details about or footage of what actually went down between contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

Basically, if you didn't follow the scandal as it unfolded, you weren't going to figure it out now. Cliffs Notes version: Man. Woman. Alcohol. Pool. Cameras.

Before any talk of the perils of courtship, however, there was marriage. The wedding of Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, complete with romantic shots from previous Bachelor Nation weddings, took up the first 45 minutes of the two-hour program.

After that carrot came a 25-minute stick.

Before getting, as Chris Harrison said, "back to the business of finding love," the cast (no longer including Olympios and Jackson) gathered solemnly with the host for a serious talk that included a few shots at the media for supposedly blowing things out of proportion

The "Paradise" participants defended the show's producers and crew and felt bad for Olympios and Jackson. Especially Jackson.

"The blame he was getting ... it broke my heart, because I thought, no matter if everything's cleared up, people are still going to associate something bad happening with Corinne and DeMario," said Raven Gates.