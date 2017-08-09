Watch Will Smith and James Corden get jiggy with it on 'Carpool Karaoke'

James Corden is back in the carpool lane, with Will Smith riding shotgun.

The debut episode of Apple Music's new iteration of the "Carpool Karaoke" series premiered Tuesday. The standalone show is a spin-off of Corden's popular late-night segment on "The Late Late Show."

Corden kicked off the new series' inaugural show the best way he knows how: jamming out. With Smith in the passenger seat, the tunes were hand-picked from some of the actor-musician's 1990s repertoire, including "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It" and "Boom! Shake the Room."

Smith also revealed that he's been in talks to play Barack Obama in a film. And by "in talks," Smith means he's talked about it before -- with Barack Obama, no less. The former president's response?

"He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role," Smith quipped.

YouTube offers a clipped version of the episode, though it hits several of the show's major moments, including Corden and Smith singing "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It" alongside a full marching band.

The full version, available exclusively on Apple Music, features several additional karaoke jingles, notably the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song. Obviously.

The video above also teases other "Carpool Karaoke" performances, including "Game of Thrones" stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner's spirited rendition of Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball."