Chester Bennington's widow thanks James Corden for his sensitivity about 'Carpool Karaoke' episode

James Corden and company will let family and others close to Chester Bennington decide whether to broadcast a "Carpool Karaoke" episode that Linkin Park participated in just days before the band's frontman committed suicide at age 41.

Widow Talinda Bennington is grateful.

She thanked both the show and its host via Twitter late Tuesday after Corden made clear that they'd be seeking outside opinions on how to handle the episode.

“We will approach it in whichever manner his family, or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled," Corden told the Associated Press at the "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" launch party.

"We consider it to be not our decision to make. We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want to because I don't think there's any other way we could deal with it, really."

On July 17, Linkin Park posted a photo taken while shooting a "Carpool Karaoke" segment with actor Ken Jeong. "Fun day ... stay tuned," the caption read.

The band also tagged Apple Music, which on Monday launched "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," a standalone show spun off of the "Late Late Show" segment that features famous folks on a "commute" with Corden, chatting and singing along with him to music on the stereo.

Monday's guest? Will Smith, getting jiggy with it.