ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Celebrity

Chris Pratt-Anna Faris split hits fans hard: 'Love is dead'

Christie D'Zurilla
The couple in happier times. (Frederick M. Brown / AFP/Getty Images)
The couple in happier times. (Frederick M. Brown / AFP/Getty Images)

People who are not Chris Pratt or Anna Faris seem to be taking the Chris Pratt-Anna Faris breakup news more seriously than they expected. 

The union of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Mom" stars — they got married in 2009 and have a 4-year-old son together — appears to have meant quite a bit to legions of complete strangers. 

Prominent themes on social media: The introspective "I don't care about celebrity couples, but for some reason I cared about them," and the more bluntly fatalistic "Love is dead." 

There was also evidence of a protective vibe toward other seemingly solid celebrity couples.

And perhaps this guy said it best ... 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
80°