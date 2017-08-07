Chris Pratt-Anna Faris split hits fans hard: 'Love is dead'

People who are not Chris Pratt or Anna Faris seem to be taking the Chris Pratt-Anna Faris breakup news more seriously than they expected.

The union of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Mom" stars — they got married in 2009 and have a 4-year-old son together — appears to have meant quite a bit to legions of complete strangers.

Prominent themes on social media: The introspective "I don't care about celebrity couples, but for some reason I cared about them," and the more bluntly fatalistic "Love is dead."