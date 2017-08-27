Cinefamily suspends all activities in wake of sexual misconduct allegations

Following the resignations Tuesday of two leadership figures at Cinefamily, the Los Angeles independent film venue has announced that it is temporarily suspending all activities to "allow for the investigation and necessary restructure of management and the board."

"Recently, claims were made alleging improper behavior by one of more members of the organization," reads a release posted on the organization's website and social media pages. "The Board of Directors of The Cinefamily has no tolerance for any form of behavior that does not conform to the high standards demanded by our members and staff and that of common human decency."

The letter also says that Cinefamily is bringing on "an independent third party, Giles Miller at Lynx Insights & Investigations, to conduct a thorough investigation" into the allegations.