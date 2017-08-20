Comedians and entertainers show an outpouring of love to the late Dick Gregory

Dick Gregory, the longtime civil rights activist, writer, social critic and comedian, speaks to a crowd attending the MLK Leadership Luncheon at the 16th annual Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival.

Comedians, activists and entertainers took to Twitter en masse to pay their respects to the late Dick Gregory, not only for his comedic chops but also for his social activism (and seamless blending of the two).

"He was like Moses," tweeted comedian John Fugelsang. "He called the founding fathers 'thugs' before segueing to a Viagra bit. Never lost the edge. God bless Dick Gregory."

Patton Oswalt called him a "planet of a person whose gravitational effect on comedy can't be measured."

The Revs. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson took to social media to laud Gregory's activism. "He taught us how to laugh. He taught us how to fight. He taught us how to live," Jackson said.

Comedians such as Margaret Cho and George Wallace mentioned the loss of comedy legend Jerry Lewis this morning.

"Dick Gregory and Jerry Lewis were two of the funniest, most legendary and prolific entertainers of our generation and I bow to their genius," Cho wrote on Twitter.

"Dick Gregory and Jerry Lewis in a 12 hour span?" tweeted Wallace. "That happens in threes. I'm rollin' up in bubble wrap and layin' on the floor & whatnot."