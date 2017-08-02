'Confederate' social media protest to continue Sunday during 'Game of Thrones'

The organizers of a social media protest aimed at HBO's "Confederate," a proposed show that has sparked intense scrutiny about how it will imagine slavery in a modern context, plan to keep up the pressure during this Sunday's episode of "Game of Thones."

"Confederate" is being developed by "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who are white. The pair invited husband and wife writer-producers Malcolm Spellman ("Empire") and Nichelle Tramble Spellman ("The Good Wife"), who are black, to join the creative team for the show.

April Reign, the activist behind #OscarsSoWhite, told The Times Wednesday morning she is continuing the protest that began on Sunday. She is again asking "Game of Thrones" viewers to tweet @hbo using the hashtag #NoConfederate during the 9 p.m. East Coast and West Coast broadcasts of "Game of Thrones."

The hashtag trended globally during the initial day of the protest. HBO issued a statement following the protest saying "Confederate" is still in its infancy and that viewers should reserve judgment until there is something to see.

Reign has said she wants HBO to abandon its plans for the show because of its slavery storyline.