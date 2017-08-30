Corinne Olympios wants DeMario Jackson to know she doesn't blame him for anything

Corinne Olympios doesn't have any hard feelings toward DeMario Jackson, the fellow "Bachelor in Paradise" cast member who was with her at the center of a scandal that shut down production on the reality TV series in June.

"I don't blame DeMario. I never pointed fingers at DeMario. I never said a bad word about DeMario," the 25-year-old told host Chris Harrison in an early-August taped interview that aired Tuesday night on ABC.

She and Jackson haven't spoken since production was halted after allegations of misconduct were made by a producer, leading to an investigation of what happened during a period when, Olympios now says, she was blacked out.

"I was almost a little bit nervous to talk to [DeMario], because he did run to the media and I didn't want to add fuel to the fire," she said. Before she had a chance to collect her thoughts, he was out there and "so on the defensive," she said.

"He was doing his thing and I didn't want to get messed up in that. ... I can't help but feel like maybe he felt like I thought he did something to me."

Jackson did not do anything bad, she insisted. Seeing him start crying in a clip from his own interview with Harrison, which had aired on the show last week, Olympios welled up a bit too.

"It was hard for me to go through something like that. I know exactly how he feels. The media wants to paint you a certain way that you know you're just not," she said.

Olympios told Harrison the same things she had said in a Tuesday morning interview with "Good Morning America" about blacking out from drinking too much and mixing alcohol with medication.

However, she didn't directly address her "I am a victim" statement that was released at the height of the scandal. On "GMA," she said she meant she was a victim of the media.

Regarding "Bachelor in Paradise" with Harrison, she simply talked about how awful it was to have so many people acting like they had been there or were suddenly experts on her life.

"To even get up and go get eggs at the grocery store ... my face was all over every magazine and I had to check out and everyone's staring," Olympios said. "You're looking at them and it's like, 'I'm not what you're thinking right now.'"

Then, near the end of the interview, she shared one big wish.

"Obviously hindsight is 20/20," she said, "and I wish it could have been handled differently."