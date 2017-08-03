Who says catfights can't be feminist? The cast of the CW's 'Dynasty' thinks they are

The cast of CW's reboot of "Dynasty," from left: Grant Show, Nathalie Kelley, Elizabeth Gillies and Sam Adegoke.

When it aired on ABC back in the 1980s, the prime-time soap "Dynasty" was infamous for over-the-top catfights that occasionally ended in bodies of water.

And they'll be an integral part of the remake airing on the CW this fall.

"We are going to sell them through pay per view," joked executive producer Josh Schwartz on Wednesday at the Television Critics Assn. summer press tour.

While the original series centered on the bitter rivalry between the current and former wives of an oil tycoon, CW's update pits an ambitious young woman against her stepmother, who happens to be around the same age.

In the pilot, Cristal Flores (Nathalie Kelley) gets engaged to her older boss, Blake Carrington (Grant Show), and also receives a promotion to COO of the family's energy business -- much to the irritation of Blake's daughter, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies).

Spoiler alert: Words are exchanged and unseemly sparring ensues.

But instead of fighting over men, they're fighting over career opportunities. So... good?

Kelley thinks so.

"Here’s how I justify it. If modern women today ... are fighting, rightly so, for equal pay and to be treated equally and seen equally as men, why can’t we also have the right to fight like men?" she wondered. "That’s my feminist take on why we pull each other’s hair out."

Catfights weren't the only concern in updating the story of the Carringtons and the Colbys for the youth-oriented CW network in the more woke age of 2017.

The new series also boasts a more inclusive cast, including Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby. Kelley, a Peruvian-Australian actress, has had her character's name updated from Krystle to Cristal to reflect her heritage.

And unlike in the original, Steven Carrington (James Mackay) is gay, confident in his sexuality and accepted by his father, Blake.

"There is no rancor over that issue," Schwartz said. Instead, father and son clash over environmental issues such as fracking.

"I felt like we were honoring this idea in 2017 [that] Steven Carrington was out and proud," added executive producer Stephanie Savage.