Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper are super-friends no more
- Ed Skrein leaves 'Hellboy' after 'whitewashing' furor
- In 'One Mississippi' Season 2 trailer, Tig Notaro prays for the gay to stay
- Watch Frank Ocean's lyric video for new song 'Provider'
- Gone With the Wind,' deemed 'insensitive,' has been pulled from a Memphis theater
- Taylor Swift gets petty and Pink talks pretty in the must-see moments from MTV's Video Music Awards
Ed Skrein leaves 'Hellboy' after 'whitewashing' furor
|Christie D'Zurilla
Ed Skrein will not play Maj. Ben Daimio in a reboot of "Hellboy," the English actor said Monday, noting that when he accepted the role he didn't know that in the comics the character was of mixed Asian descent.
Just a week ago, Skrein had tweeted his excitement over taking on the role. Backlash — in the form of "whitewashing" allegations — ensued.
"It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voices in the Arts," the 34-year-old "Deadpool" actor said in a statement announcing that he had changed his mind about portraying Daimio.
Calling it a "moral" decision, he said he was sad to leave the movie but hoped his action would make a difference in making equal representation in the arts a reality.
David Harbour, the "Stranger Things" actor slated to play Hellboy, tweeted, "Hey internet. Thank you for your voices. An injustice was done and will be corrected. Many thanks to @edskrein for doing what is right."
Mike Mignola, who created the Hellboy comics, also thanked Skrein on Monday and said the move was "very nicely done."
In addition to Harbour, the 2018 version of the story so far stars Milla Jovovich as Nimue, Ian McShane as Professor Broom and Alice Monaghan as Sasha Lane, according to IMDb. Neil Marshall, who among other things has helmed episodes of "Game of Thrones" and "Westworld," is set to direct.
The Daimio character didn't appear in the 2004 or 2008 Guillermo del Toro films based on the "Hellboy" comics.
Here's Skrein's full explanation:
Updated, 2:39 p.m.: This story was updated with comments from Harbour and Mignola.