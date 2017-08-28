Ed Skrein leaves 'Hellboy' after 'whitewashing' furor

Ed Skrein will not play Maj. Ben Daimio in a reboot of "Hellboy," the English actor said Monday, noting that when he accepted the role he didn't know that in the comics the character was of mixed Asian descent.

Just a week ago, Skrein had tweeted his excitement over taking on the role. Backlash — in the form of "whitewashing" allegations — ensued.

"It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voices in the Arts," the 34-year-old "Deadpool" actor said in a statement announcing that he had changed his mind about portraying Daimio.

Calling it a "moral" decision, he said he was sad to leave the movie but hoped his action would make a difference in making equal representation in the arts a reality.

David Harbour, the "Stranger Things" actor slated to play Hellboy, tweeted, "Hey internet. Thank you for your voices. An injustice was done and will be corrected. Many thanks to @edskrein for doing what is right."

Mike Mignola, who created the Hellboy comics, also thanked Skrein on Monday and said the move was "very nicely done."