Finally! Daniel Craig confirms he'll return as James Bond

Though still without a title, Bond 25 finally has a star to accompany its U.S. release date on Nov. 8, 2019.

Daniel Craig has ended speculation about his future in the 007 franchise, confirming to Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night that he will be returning to the series for its 25th film.

"I couldn't be happier," Craig said of returning to the role a fifth time, a far cry from the tune he was humming after 2015's "Spectre."

Craig told Time Out London during an October 2015 interview that he'd rather "slash my wrists" than don Bond's tux again, a quote that Colbert relished revisiting.

Abashed by his prior sentiments, Craig clarified that the interview had taken place just days after the completion of filming "Spectre," at which point, revisiting the role seemed like the most unappealing thing ever.

"That's like asking a woman who just gave birth and has a four-inch episiotomy, 'Would you like to have another baby?' " Colbert joked, a sentiment Craig seemed to recognize, even as he dismissed it.

"No, it's not quite like that," Craig said. "I can't compare it to childbirth," and he and Colbert both acknowledged that suggesting such a thing would raise the ire of their wives.